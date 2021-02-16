Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan: 'Injured RG Snyman is doing really well'

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan says their injured World Cup winning second-row RG Snyman is 'doing really well' as he works his way back to fitness afetr suffering an ACL injury.

Snyman had surgery in early September last year for the ACL knee injury he sustained just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

Munster intimated initially that Snyman was expected to be sidelined for between six and 12 months.

Snyman was a member of Rassie Erasmus' South African World Cup winning squad in 2019 in Japan.

Asked for an update on Snyman's recovery, Johann van Graan said: “RG was in South Africa for a few weeks. He has come back and he has done his isolation. He is back in the HPC (High Performance Centre at UL) the last few weeks.

“The injury that he has had, it is a long process. Somewhere in the coming months he will be hopefully available for selection but ACLs, some go quicker and some go slower. No real update on him, except he is doing really well and it is great to have him back at the HPC.”