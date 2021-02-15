Sadness at passing of former Na Piarsaigh GAA Club Chairman

THERE has been widespread sadness in recent days with news of the passing of former Na Piarsaigh GAA Club Chairman Con Horan.

The late Con Horan, Caherdavin, was a long standing, popular member of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club from its early days.

He served as Club Vice-Chairman from 1981 to 1986 before becoming Chairman of the Limerick city club in 1987 for a two-year period.

Formerly of Partry, Co Mayo, the late Con Horan was a big Mayo Gaelic football fan. He was a driving force in the Mayoman's Association in Limerick as well as being a lifelong supporter of all things Na Piarsaigh.

Na Piarsaigh GAA Club has expressed their condolences to his wife Joan and her family.

Beloved husband of Joan and dearly loved father of Michael, Carmel, David, Conor and Barry, the late Con Horan was loved granddad of Hannah, Roisin, Ciara, Aoife and Siobhan. He is also sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Eamonn, brother Billy, sisters Carmel and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for the late Con Hoan's family will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Wednesday, February 17 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.

The Requiem Mass will be lived streamed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin