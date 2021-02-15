Munster return to Guinness PRO14 action on Saturday

MUNSTER, fresh from their challenge fixture win over the Connacht Eagles on Friday in Galway, return to Guinness PRO14 action this Saturday evening.

Munster 'A' defeated the Connacht Eagles 16-7 in that warm-up fixture at the Sportsground.

Friday's game was arranged to give players game time ahead of their PRO14 meeting with Edinburgh at Murrayfield on this Saturday, February 20 (7.35pm).

Conference B table toppers Munster enjoy a 10-point advantage over second-placed Connacht in the PRO14 table at present.

Munster confirmed last week that Limerick centre Dan Goggin underwent surgery earlier this month for a hand injury sustained in the victory over Benetton at the end of January.

The centre will now undergo rehab with an expected return to play in 7-8 weeks.

Roman Salanoa, a late withdrawal from the Benetton Rugby game after suffering a back injury in the warm-up, was due to return to training last week.

There has also been positive news for prop James Cronin as he was set to join training last week after rehabbing a knee injury.

Following Saturday’s clash with Edinburgh in Murrayfield, Johnann van Graan's charges have a six-day turnaround before a Friday, February 26 meeting with Cardiff at the Arms Park, 8pm.

Munster will then play their first home fixture in six weeks when Conference B rivals Connacht visit Thomond Park on Friday, March 5, 7.35pm.

That will be the first of three successive home fixtures for Munster as the Scarlets visit Limerick on Friday, March 12, 8pm, before Benetton Rugby are at Thomond Park on Friday, March 19 for a 6pm kick-off.