Ireland rugby side named for Six Nations clash with France

The Irish team has been named to take on France at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 3pm kick off on Virgin TV.

Limerick's Craig Casey is set for his Ireland debut off the bench as Conor Murray has picked up a hamstring strain. Both James Ryan and Johnathan Sexton also miss out as Iain Henderson captains the side from the second row.

Henderson will captain Ireland for the first time, becoming the 108th player to lead Ireland. He will be partnered in the second row by Tadhg Beirne.

The front row that started against Wales of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter is retained. Healy will win his 106th cap taking him ahead of John Hayes (105) as Ireland’s most capped prop.

In the backrow Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander are joined by Rhys Ruddock who slots in on the blindside flank.

Conor Murray picked up a hamstring strain in training this week and has been ruled out of this game. Jamison Gibson Park comes in to start at 9 and will partner Billy Burns.

There are four changes in the replacements as Ed Byrne, Ultan Dillane, Ross Byrne and the uncapped Craig Casey come in while Ronan Kelleher, Tadgh Furlong, Will Connors and Jordan Larmour complete the bench for the weekend.

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v France, 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, February 14, kick-off 3pm):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 89 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 48 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 3 caps

10. Billy Burns (Ulster) 4 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 6 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 105 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 17 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 59 caps CAPTAIN

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 47 caps

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 45 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps