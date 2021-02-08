'TBC' team listed in First Division fixtures as Limerick sides await licence update

THE SSE Airtricity First Division fixtures for the 2021 season have been confirmed, with one 'TBC' side included in the details.

The First Division campaign is set to start on Friday, March 26.

As with previous seasons, the FAI say that these fixtures are being released before a final decision on licensing and feature a 10-team format for the new campaign with nine named teams listed.

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD, Wexford – and one team designated as 'TBC' ahead of the outcome of the licensing process later this month, which still involves all candidates.

Limerick's Treaty United confirmed Tommy Barrett as the club's new senior manager in recent days.

The announcement comes as Treaty United await a decision from the FAI on whether the club has been successful in its application for a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division for the upcoming season. Limerick FC are also understood to have applied for a First Division licence.

In a tweet over the weekend, the FAI confirmed that the licensing process for the League of Ireland remains ongoing and no licence has been awarded to any club.

The FAI revealed this Monday lunchtime that if additional clubs are successful with their application for a First Division licence, and additional teams are granted entry to the First Division, the fixtures will be amended accordingly at the given time. All fixtures are subject to change.

The First Division play-off series will begin on Friday, November 5 with two-legged semi-finals ahead of the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 19 at a neutral venue. The winner of this match will then face the ninth-position Premier Division team in the promotion/relegation play-off final in the week ending Sunday, November 28.

In the fixture list released this Monday, Cork City welcome local rivals Cobh Ramblers to Turners Cross on March 26. Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD AFC.