Two Munster players make Ian McGeechan's Lions XV selection

TWO Munster players have been included in Ian McGeechan's Lions XV from the weekend’s Guinness Six Nations action.

Former Lions head coach McGeechan has chosen Munster scrum-half Conor Murray and number eight CJ Stander in his team.

Both Murray and Stander were members of the British and Irish Lions squad which toured new Zealand four years ago.

In all, three Ireland players are selected in McGeechan's XV as Leinster's outside centre Gary Ringrose makes the starting line-up.

Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a disappointing 21-16 defeat to Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.