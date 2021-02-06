Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

MILFORD HOSPICE VIRTUAL 10KM

THERE was a large ‘virtual turnout’ for the 9th annual Milford Hospice 10k, from participants in the Mid-West, of Ireland and beyond.

Best results at time of print included Cathal Reid (33:50), John O’Gorman (35:36) Gary Gleeson (37:13) Sean Yelverton (38:00) and Evan Lewis (38:52).

Fastest women included Louise and Kailey O’Donnell (both 44:15) Deirdre Collins (45:47) and Aoife Williams 45:59. Some of the of others who ran or walked included Willie Costello, Breda McCarthy Maura O’Sullivan, Paul Crotty, Elisa O’Donovan, Patricia Wade, Redmond Burke, John Shier, Donald McSweeney, Niamh Doody, Noreen Kennedy and Maria Browne.

Milford Hospice provide vital care in the region and well done to all who supported it last weekend.

ADARE 10K VIRTUAL RUN

BEST of luck to all taking part in the Adare 10K Virtual Run which takes place throughout the month of February.

Distances include 1,,2,5 and 10K with the ability to upload times. Entry is 10 Euro and there is the chance to win a Citizen Eco Drive watch with thanks to Cowpers Jewellers Newcastle West.

To enter visit Myrunresults.com or westlimerickac.ie

Dooneen AC – have come up with a novel way to keep it’s Juvenile athletes fitwant to see if Juvenile members can reach the Olympic Games in Tokyo which is 13726Km from Limerick.

Juveniles and their families are asked to start running, jogging, walking and skipping etc. At the end of each week all kilometres are added together in the hope of reaching Tokyo.

To date there has been a fantastic response and we’ve reached England, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Lithuania as part of the virtual journey… but still a long way to go! – Dooneen A.C.

35 YEARS AGO

A Burgerland/Limerick AC side managed by Paddy O’Connell were 11th in the European Club Cross Country Championships in the Algarve, Portugal.

Burgerland were National Champions but without Frank O’Mara and Mick O’Shea for this event. Neil Cusack wasn’t expected to travel either after an appendix operation.

However, he still ran very credibly, as did the team. Times included Neil Cusack 24th in 30:25, Robert Costello 28th in 30:36, Richie Clifford 65th in 31:52, Mark Gleeson 74th in 32:44, and Adrian Treacey 83rd in 33:28.

The event was won outright by Dublin City Harriers.

A few weeks previous Burgerland/Limerick AC had dominated the County Senior 4 Mile Road Championships in Raheen Industrial Estate with Robert Costello winning in 19:08. He was followed in second by Richie Clifford (19:29) and by Tom Brouder in third (19:46) for West Limerick.

Burgerland/Limerick AC easily won the team contest with 36 pts followed by West Limerick on 53 and Reenavanna Harriers on 111.

Siobhán McCormack took the women’s 2 mile event in 11:53 followed closely by Deirdre Barrett in 11:58 and C. McNamara 12:08. All represented Burgerland who took the team title on 13 pts with West Limerick second on 25.

36 YEARS AGO

West Limerick performed very well to come third at the Galtee Grange International Cross Country event in Fermoy.

The team of Tom Brouder, John Scanlon, Mick McDonnell, John Madigan, John Condon and Joe Healy received Cavan Crystal Goblets for their efforts.

Eight West Limerick athletes ran the 17 miles from Abbeyfeale to Rathfredagh Cheshire home to help fundraise for a new roof. Several others walked and they included Donal Leahy, Denis Ambrose,

Danny Massey, Tom Long, Dan O’Sullivan, John Barrett, Joe O’Brien and Con Warren.

JANUARY 1963

The rearranged Limerick Junior Cross country championships went ahead on the roads of Herbertstown due to a still frozen course.

It was won by Frank O’Connell of Regional AC. followed in second by Noel Enright (Limerick AC) and in third by J.J. King of Tournafulla.

Limerick AC won the team contest with 41 pts, with Tournafulla second on 84, Laught were third on 106 with Redgate from Clare, at that time competing in Limerick fourth on 211.

It’s worth noting that Junior was until 1968 an adult grade.