Munster Rugby confirm Peter Malone's departure from province

MUNSTER Rugby today confirmed that Peter Malone has decided to move on from his role as Elite Player Development Manager with the province.

In a post on their website, Munster Rugby say 40-year-old Limerick man Malone, who was involved with Bruff RFC and Garryowen FC, had 'dedicated a huge part of his life to rugby having worked with the IRFU since 2012 and has been involved in so much of Irish and Munster Rugby’s success during that time.'

"The number and quality of players currently in the Munster Senior squad is testament to the valuable contribution that Peter has made over his period as manager of the Munster Rugby Academy.

"Many of the current Munster senior squad have come through under the direction and supervision of Peter while leading the academy. Players such as James Cronin, Jack O’Donoghue, Rory Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Shane Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy and many more."

Peter Malone has coached at both provincial and international level. Serving as both head coach for the Junior World Cup in 2017 and assistant coach of the Ireland U20s when they reached the Junior World Cup final in 2016. He has also been head coach of Munster A for six years and was head coach to the British and Irish Cup winning squad of 2017.

The IRFU and Munster Rugby have extended their best wishes to Peter in his future career.

Educated at St Endas & St Munchins College, Peter Malone represented his country at Schools, Under 21 and Student levels.

A talented back-rower, Malone also featured in Munster's back-row in the 2002/03 and 2003/04 seasons.

He played club rugby with Bruff RFC, where he was also player/coach when the club won the Munster Senior Cup for the first time in 2010/11, as well as lining out for Garryowen FC where he was club captain.