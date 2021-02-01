Limerick meeting cancelled as track 'unfit for racing'

THE fixture scheduled for Limerick Racecourse tomorrow, Tuesday, has been cancelled.

Following 14mm of rain in recent days, the track at Greenmount Park has been found to be unfit for racing.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirmed this Monday morning that due to 'an unfavourable forecast with a possibility of 12-15mm (approx) of rain prior to racing, the fixture scheduled to take place tomorrow has been cancelled.'