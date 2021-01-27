Munster rugby fans saddened by passing of Cara O'Sullivan

TRIBUTES have been pouring in for the late Cara O'Sullivan, the acclaimed soprano who has passed away after a short illness aged just 59.

Cork singer O'Sullivan was a dedicated Munster rugby fan and regularly entertained the crowds at Thomond Park and Musgrave Park with her rendition of the province's anthem 'Stand Up and Fight'.

Paying tribute to the late Cara O'Sullivan on Twitter, Munster Rugby wrote: "Very sad to hear the news of Cara O'Sullivan's passing. The voice & curtain raiser to so many of our greatest days in red



"Thoughts with her family & friends. Rest in peace Cara."

In another heartfelt tribute, Limerick soprano, Jean Wallace, who has also sung 'Stand Up and Fight' pitchside at Munster Rugby fixtures described the late Cara O'Sullivan as an 'absolute lady'.

In a post on Twitter, Jean Wallace wrote: "I am so so sorry to hear this terrible news. Cara O’Sullivan was an absolute lady. She gave me some of the best support & advice during our few meetings. I am so glad I got to share the stage with her and witness her glorious singing and pure divilment. xx."

Former Munster and Ireland out-half Ronan O'Gara said Cara O'Sullivan would be dearly missed.

O'Gara tweeted: "Rest In Peace. You will be dearly missed. Voice of an angel."