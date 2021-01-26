Munster Rugby issue positive injury update on Joey Carbery

MUNSTER Rugby have issued a positive injury update on injured Ireland out-half Joey Carbery.

Munster revealed this Tuesday afternoon that playmaker Carbery 'took part in some elements of training at the HPC today and the next stage of his rehabilitation from an ankle injury will see the out-half manage his training load'.

However, Munster have not revealed any timeframe for a return to competitive action for the 25-year-old who last featured for the province just over 12 months ago.

Ireland international Joey Carbery joined Munster from Leinster in the summer of 2018.

Meanwhile, Munster also confirmed that prop James Cronin and hooker Rhys Marshall have been ruled out of Munster’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Benetton on Saturday (5pm Irish time, live on eir Sport & Premier Sports).

The pair suffered respective knee knocks against Leinster on Saturday night and will miss the weekend’s action.