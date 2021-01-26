Munster's Graham Rowntree: 'Craig Casey will be with Ireland for long time'

MUNSTER assistant coach Graham Rowntree expects scrum-half Craig Casey to be involved with Ireland squads for a 'long time'.

Twenty one-year-old Casey was rewarded for a strong of excellent displays with Munster by being called up to Abdy Farrell's Ireland Six Nations squad this week.

Munster forwards coach Rowntree says Shannon RFC clubman and former Ardscoil Ris' Schools Cup star Casey is a 'joy to work with'.

Speaking at Munster's weekly press briefing ahead of Saturday's rearranged Guinness PRO14 clash with Benetton Rugby, Rowntree said: "I am not surprised he (Craig Casey) has been called up. It is a pleasure to work with the guy day in and day out.

"His diligence, he is last of the field, the effort he puts into his game, he has got the most out of his physique and I have not worked with many more diligent players than Craig. He is a joy to work with. He will be there for a long time I can see."

Munster will be without their 10 players called into the Six Nations squad for half a dozen PRO14 fixtures between now and late March.

Their absence gives the chance for several young members of their squad to impress, beginning with Saturday's fixture in Italy.

Rowntree said: "We backed some youngsters (last year) didn’t we? Those youngsters have been put in the squad in terms of standards and putting pressure in the older guys. The test players have left us again so we will be looking again to those young guys and the same performances.

"They have been fantastic across this season, we have backed them, they have delivered, and that has shown a lot of the other younger players that if you perform you will get your chance. Like I have said before, that then puts pressure on the senior players as well, so it is a good dynamic."