Limerick's Treaty United confirm women's U17 management team

TREATY United have confirmed the remainder of their Women's U17 backroom team for the 2021 season.

Last week, Treaty United confirmed the appointment of Craig Hurley as their U17 women's manager for the upcoming season.

Hurley succeeds Irene Hehir who stepped down from the role at the start of this year.

The remaining members of Hurley's backroom team were confirmed this Monday.

John Lewis has been appointed assistant manager with the side. Reacting to his appointment Lewis said: "Firstly, I would like to thank Craig and Treaty United for the chance to continue my coaching with the U17 girls this season.

"After watching them a few times last season under the management of Irene Hehir and her backroom staff, I hope we can progress further this year with the players.

"Having coached a lot of these girls in Gaynors, it will be a great opportunity for me to continue with them on their journey in elite football."

Meanwhile, Rachel Harty will be an assistant coach with the Treaty United women's U17 side.

Rachel said: "Absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to work with Craig and the U17s this year.

"Really looking forward to the season ahead and seeing what I can bring to the team."

Goalkeeping coach John Paul Buckley will fulfil the role with the Treaty Utd U17s in 2021.

Rose Benson will be Head of Delegation, while Jack O'Sulivan is video analyst with the squad.