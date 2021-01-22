Munster Rugby's starting line-up to face Leinster is named

THE Munster team to face great rivals Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park this Saturday night, 7.35pm, live on eirSport, has been named.

There are two changes to the side that won away in Connacht two weeks ago as Rhys Marshall and John Ryan come into the front row.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with CJ Stander, Mike Haley and replacement Jack O’Donoghue set to make landmark appearances.

Already the province’s most-capped overseas signing, Stander will make his 150th Munster appearance against Leinster.

Haley will make his 50th appearance for the province at full-back while Jack O’Donoghue, who has 128 Munster appearances, is set to play his 100th game in the PRO14.

James Cronin packs down alongside Marshall and Ryan in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Gavin Coombes, O’Mahony and Stander form the back row.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan start in the half-backs with a centre partnership of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell.

Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Shane Daly on either flank.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.