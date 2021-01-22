Damian de Allende insists Munster better side now than last season

WORLD Cup winning centre Damian de Allende insists Munster are a better side now than the one which lost out to Leinster on two occasions last August and September.

Great rivals Munster and Leinster go head-to-head in a crucial Guinness PRO14 fixture at Thomond Park this Saturday, 7.35pm.

Munster lost out 27-25 to Leinster in their Guinness PRO14 regular season fixture at the Aviva Stadium last August, while Leo Cullen's charges inflicted a 13-3 defeat on their provincial rivals in their Pro14 semi-final meeting two weeks later also at the Lansdowne Road venue.

However, on the back of just one defeat in 11 games in either the Pro14 or Heineken Champions Cup this season, Munster have made an encouraging start to their campaign.

De Allende has made an impressive start to his time with Munster, quickly establishing himself as a keyplayer for the side in midfield.

Asked if he felt Munster had improved since those Pro14 losses to Leinster last season, de Allende replied: “I think so, actually I know so. I think the way the older guys have stuck their hands up, the way the younger guys have grown up and taken ownership of their roles and their positions has been quite outstanding.

"Obviously we had a few hiccups along the way with injuries and Covid and stuff like that and even with that the youngsters still managed to pull off some amazing wins, away from home as well.

“That’s quite incredible and I think once you get that right in your squad, that the youngsters are putting up their hands and putting the older guys under pressure, the more experienced guys, that’s when you really get the best out of each other.

“We have been doing that quite well and we’ll just kick on with that and just carry on working hard and enjoying ourselves like we have over these past few weeks.”