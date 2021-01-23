Limerick athletics weekly news update

TRAINING

TRAINING remains suspended until the end of January at least in line with government Covid 19 related public health guidelines.



VIRTUAL RUNS

WELL done to all who took part in #notparkrun and various other virtual events which have taken place.

PENDING

MILFORD Hospice 10k run/walk, weekend of 30th and 31st January. Entry is now €20, register on line.

The Adare 10K Virtual Run 2021 takes place throughout the month of February. It features distances of 1, 2, 5 and 10K with the ability to upload times.

Participants will be entered into a draw with the chance to win a Citizen Eco Drive watch with thanks to Cowper Jewellers Newcastle West.

Entry is €10 through Myrunresults.com or westlimerickac.ie

40 YEARS AGO

THE Limerick Senior cross country championships were held at Cahermoyle and Robert Costello was a very clear winner.

He covered the 7.5 mile course in 42 minutes and 15 seconds, well ahead of Limerick AC teammate Neil Cusack on 43:56.

Costello and Cusack had dictated the pace from the start with Costello making his break after the third of 6 laps. Tommie Madden ran ‘the race of his life’ to finish third in 44:56.

Fourth was Croom’s Tom Lenihan (44:58) with Pat O’Callaghan (Limerick AC) 45:13 and Seamus Cregan (Croom) 45:15 fifth and sixth respectively.

Limerick AC with the top 3 finishers plus 5th, 8th and 9th were easy winners of the team event on 28 pts. Reenavanna Harriers were second on 78 pts with Croom third on 80.

The Veterans race was won by former County Board Chairman Michael Fitzgerald representing Croom followed in second by County B.L.E Vice Chair Johnnie Riordan (also Croom). Ger O’Connell, of Reenavanna, was 3rd.

The women’s 3000m race was won by Rosaleen Bracken of Limerick A.C in 12:50.

She was closely followed in second by Irish Intermediate International Emily Blake in 12:56 with Mary Lenihan of West Limerick third in 13:10. Limerick AC with 12 pts took the team title with West Limerick second on 24.

Underage winners included Margaret Sheehan (Limerick AC) and Sean Liston (Dooneen) at U12, National U15 XC Champion Patricia Logan (Emerald) and Kieran O’Neill (Emerald) at U14. Meanwhile, Marie Culhane (Ardagh) and Noel Kelly (Croom)were the winners at U16 level.

Next fixture was the Doon Road Races promoted by Reenavanna Harriers.

The Emerald AC annual social was due to take place in Cruises Hotel.

Cruises played a significant role in the history of the city but would soon make way for development of the new Cruises Street.