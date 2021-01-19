Limerick racehorse trainer has licence suspended for six months

LIMERICK racehorse trainer Charles Byrnes has had his licence suspended for six months after Viking Hoard tested positive for a prohibited substance when pulled up in a race at Tramore in 2018.

A Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Referrals Committee report stated that the urine sample taken from Viking Hoard, following his pulling up in the Tramore Racecourse On Facebook Handicap Hurdle at Tramore on 18th October 2018, was found to contain hydroxyethylpromazinehydroxide (HEPS), a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP). Under Rule 20(v) and Regulation R14 of the Rules of Racing and Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Rules ACP is a prohibited substance.

The trainer requested to have the ‘B’ sample analysed which was carried out by LCH Laboratories in France and the adverse analytical finding for HEPS confirmed.

Evidence was heard from Dr. Lynn Hillyer, IHRB Chief Veterinary Officer and Head of Anti-Doping, Mr. Declan Buckley, IHRB Deputy Head of Security, Mr. Charles Byrnes, trainer and Mr. Vincent O’Connor, veterinary surgeon. The Committee also considered a report prepared by Dr. Hillyer and Mr. Buckley of the investigation into the adverse analytical finding and the betting patterns relating to the matter.

Having considered the evidence, the Committee were satisfied that Mr. Byrnes, was in breach of Rule 96(a) as a prohibited substance was present in the sample taken from Viking Hoard at Tramore. They disqualified Viking Hoard, ordered that the stake be forfeited and noted that no amendments were required to the Judge’s placings as the horse had pulled up.

Taking into account the gravity of what occurred, the Committee ordered that Mr. Byrnes’ licence be withdrawn for a period of 6 months and imposed a €1,000 fine on Mr. Byrnes.

The IHRB added it had "been advised that the trainer will be lodging an appeal against this decision."