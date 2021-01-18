Former Munster out-half signs for Glasgow Warriors

FORMER Munster out-half Ian Keatley has joined Glasgow Warriors on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Thirty three-year-old Keatley, who joins Glasgow from Benetton Rugby, strengthens the club’s fly-half options ahead of the conclusion of the Guinness PRO14 campaign, as well as the inaugural Rainbow Cup scheduled to start in April.

Keatley has amassed 1,524 points over 13 years in the Guinness PRO 14.

Keatley made his Ireland debut in May 2009, scoring 10 points in a victory over Canada. His most recent start for the men in green came in the autumn of 2017, when he slotted the match-winning kick in a 23-20 win over Fiji.

He becomes the first Irish international to represent Glasgow Warriors since James Downey, the centre having pulled on a Glasgow shirt on seven occasions in the 2014/15 campaign.



On joining the club Keatley said: “It’s a strange time to be joining the team with everything that’s going on with COVID, however I’m really happy to be joining a club and a city with a proud rugby history.

“I’m looking forward to being able to start on a fresh slate with Glasgow and I’m excited to begin working with Danny and his coaching team.

“This club is a top-quality outfit and I’m relishing the chance to be able to play alongside some of its top-quality talent.”