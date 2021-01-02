Munster look to make it 'perfect 10' in Ulster derby
Munster head coach Johann van Graan
MUNSTER will seek their 10th successive win in all competitions this season when facing fellow high flyers Ulster in a crucial Guinness PRO14 interprovincial fixture at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday, 5.15pm.
Both Munster and Ulster have made unbeaten starts to their respective seasons.
Ulster are leading the way in Conference A of the Guinness PRO14 with 42 points although Leinster, who are in second place, have two games in hand.
Munster are top of the table in Conference B with 32 points, 12 points ahead of Connacht who have played the same number of games as Munster.
Munster’s last win over Ulster came in a 22-16 victory over Dan McFarland’s side in November 2019. Their most recent meeting, which took place in Belfast in January 2020, saw Ulster come away with a 38-17 win.
Out-half Ben Healy has recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against Harlequins to start at No 10 for Munster in Belfast.
Meanwhile, Ireland loosehead, Dave Kilcoyne, makes his first appearance in a match-day squad for Munster since August after recovering from injury.
ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter (Capt), Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Marcell Coetzee, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.
MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.
