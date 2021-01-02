Munster look to make it 'perfect 10' in Ulster derby

MUNSTER will seek their 10th successive win in all competitions this season when facing fellow high flyers Ulster in a crucial Guinness PRO14 interprovincial fixture at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday, 5.15pm.

Both Munster and Ulster have made unbeaten starts to their respective seasons.

Ulster are leading the way in Conference A of the Guinness PRO14 with 42 points although Leinster, who are in second place, have two games in hand.

Munster are top of the table in Conference B with 32 points, 12 points ahead of Connacht who have played the same number of games as Munster.

Munster’s last win over Ulster came in a 22-16 victory over Dan McFarland’s side in November 2019. Their most recent meeting, which took place in Belfast in January 2020, saw Ulster come away with a 38-17 win.

Out-half Ben Healy has recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against Harlequins to start at No 10 for Munster in Belfast.

Meanwhile, Ireland loosehead, Dave Kilcoyne, makes his first appearance in a match-day squad for Munster since August after recovering from injury.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter (Capt), Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Marcell Coetzee, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.