Treaty United on look-out for new senior women's and U17 managers

LIMERICK'S Treaty United will have new senior women's and U17 team managers in 2021 with confirmation that Dave Rooney and Irene Hehir are stepping down from their respective roles.

Treaty United confirmed on New Year's Day that Rooney is vacating the role of senior women's team manager, while Irene Hehir is leaving the role of U17 manager.

Thanking Dave Rooney for his time as manager of Treaty United's senior side, the club, in a post on their official Twitter account wrote: "Treaty United FC would like to thank Dave Rooney for his commitment to Treaty United this season.

"Dave is stepping away from his role as senior women's manager. We are very grateful for the tremendous effort and commitment which Dave showed to the players and the club this year.

"Treaty United FC wish Dave Rooney the very best in the future in his football career."

Dave Rooney was appointed manager of the Limerick FC Women's National League team in 2018, serving two years in that position, before taking over the reins at the newly formed Treaty United in 2020.

Treaty United reached the semi-final of the Women's FAI Cup in their first season competing at Women's National League level before losing out to Cork City.

Meanwhile, confirming Irene Hehir's decision to step down from her position of U17 manager, the club also paid tribute to Irene for her dedication in a tweet.

"Treaty United FC would like to thank Irene Hehir for her dedication this year to Treaty United FC. Irene is stepping away from her role as U17 Women's Manager.

"Irene has led the development of the club's underage players and we are incredibly grateful for her leadership in this area.

"Treaty United FC wish Irene best wishes in the New Year in her football endeavours."