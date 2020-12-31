Munster have Guinness PRO14 fixture rescheduled

ONE of two Munster Guinness PRO14 fixtures postponed earlier this season due to Covid-19 has been re-fixed.

Munster's Round 5 fixture with Benetton had originally been scheduled to take place at the Stadio Monigo in Treviso in early November.

However, the game was postponed after Benetton reported that three players had returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating.

The game has now been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, January 30 at Stadio Monigo at 5pm Irish time. It will be live on eirsport 1 TV.

A new date for the recently postponed Guinness PRO14 fixture between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park has yet to be revealed.

The Guinness PRO14 say that further rescheduled games will be confirmed in due course while the creation of fixture lists for Rounds 12 to 16 and for the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup are also in progress.

PRO14 Rugby say they are grateful to its broadcasters and clubs for their flexibility and cooperation in ensuring that each game is played.