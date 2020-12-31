Limerick's All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final on hold due to restrictions

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final clash with Galway is on hold for some time as the country enters Level 5 restrictions.

Even before yesterday's announcement by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin which confirmed the increased restrictions, the scheduling of Limerick's semi-final was still unclear.

Limerick retained the Munster minor hurling title with a nail-biting extra-time victory over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds earlier this month.

The All-Ireland semi-final had been pencilled in for this weekend originally, but the counties were advised just before Christmas that the game would not be going ahead on that date due to Covid-19 restrictions already in place.

Limerick minor hurling team manager Diarmuid Mullins explained: "We got an email just before Christmas firstly to say that they were looking to the government for guidelines over what could take place in Level 5.

"Then the following day there was email to say that under Level 5 restrictions minor championship and U20 championship games couldn't be played, but that the GAA hoped that the games will be played when they get an opportunity to do so.

"I think we were expecting that news. Look, realistically when you are at Level 5, the last time we were there we were a week out from playing Cork in the Munster semi-final and it became clear that games couldn't be played.

"The question now is how long we will be at Level 5. It could be for a while.

"Maybe they'll get a window there in February when the Allianz Leagues are due to start to finish off the minor and U20 championships.

"It is great that the Munster championship is finished. At least, whether you were successful or not, you got a chance to perform or play. In fairness, the Leinster championship is down to the final for both counties there and they are just waiting around to try and play.

"It is tough on Galway who we face in the All-Ireland semi-final who have no game played. It is good that the Munster championship at least has been concluded."