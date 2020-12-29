Munster issue squad injury update ahead of Ulster clash

THE Munster squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL yesterday, Monday, ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm).

Munster report are no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Belfast

Captain Peter O’Mahony will complete the final steps of the return to play protocols once he returns to squad training next week.

Out-half Ben Healy has stepped up his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury sustained against Harlequins in Round 1 of the Champions Cup and is taking part in non-contact training.

The Munster team to face Ulster will be named on Friday, New Year's Day

Unavailable: Matt Gallagher (shoulder) RG Snyman (knee) Neil Cronin (knee) Joey Carbery (ankle) James Cronin (abdomen).