Christmas Racing Festival continues at Limerick Racecourse

THE Limerick Christmas Racing Festival continues at Greenmount Park today, Tuesday, December 29, with the opening race due off at 11.55am.

The meeting is being staged behind-closed-doors this year at the Patrickswell venue due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following 2mm of rain in the last 24 hours the ground at Limerick Racecourse the ground is reported to be 'heavy'. The weather forecast is mainly dry with possibility of light showers.

The feature race on Monday, the Grade B €40,000 Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase was won by The Long Mile for owner JP McManus, trainer Philip Dempsey and jockey Niall Madden.

The big race on today's card is the Grade 2 Grant Thornton Hurdle of €35,000.00 which is due off at 1.40pm.