Green light for Monday's card at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

MONDAY'S card at the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival got the green light to go ahead following an early morning inspection.

The track at Greenmount Park was found to be fit for racing following the inspection, so Monday's scheduled meeting goes ahead.

After 8mm of rain yesterday and a dry night, the ground at Limerick Racecourse remains heavy. There is a 'dry and windy day' forecast for today, December 28.

Racing at Limerick gets underway today at 11.55am with the Future Ticketing Maiden Hurdle over two miles.

The feature race is the Grade B €40,000 Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase over two miles and three furlongs.

Following the cancellation of yesterday's (December 27) scheduled meeting for Limerick due to waterlogging, Horse Racing Ireland announced that this meeting will now be held on Wednesday, December 30.

It was confirmed this Sunday morning that the scheduled second day of the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival had fallen victim to Storm Bella.

Following 18mm of rain, Limerick Racecourse was found to be waterlogged and unfit for racing.