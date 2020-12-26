Munster's postponed clash with Leinster may be refixed for February

THE postponed Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derby between Munster and Leinster could be fixed for a weekend during the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

It was announced on Christmas Eve morning that the much-anticipated Guinness PRO14 festive derby between Munster and Leinster which was due to take place at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day had been postponed.

It was revealed that Leinster were investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing.

Results of these investigations would not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.

Having considered this, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

Leinster confirmed later on Christmas Eve that all outstanding Covid-19 PCR Testing results had been returned and all players and staff have tested negative.

Leinster Rugby thanked the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group and Munster Rugby for their help and understanding.

PRO14 Rugby say they will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the match.

Munster are due to face fixtures each weekend until Saturday, January 23 when they take on Harlequins in the Heineken Champions Cup at the Stoop.

Munster are also due to face Benetton in a rearranged Guinness PRO14 fixture. The game was due to take place on Saturday, November 7 in Treviso but was postponed after Benetton reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players were identified as close contacts.

That rearranged fixtured with Benetton may be fixed for the final weekend of January, with the game against Leinster possibly being pencilled in for some time in early February.

Ireland are due to face Wales in their opening Six Nations fixture of 2021 on February 7.

Munster have won all nine of their fixtures this season in both the PRO14 and Champions Cup.