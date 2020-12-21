Limerick jockeys Conor McNamara and Billy Lee in top form

THE Noel Glynn-trained Oneknightmoreihope landed the 2m3f handicap hurdle at Naas on Monday last by an easy nine lengths.

The five-year-old was sent off at odds of 3/1 favourite and could have been called the winner when he went to the front under Jack Gilligan at the second last hurdle.

He edged clear from there to beat the Denise Foster-trained Memory Of Youth in great style. Glynn will find a race for his winner over the busy Christmas period.

Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee was among the winners again on the all-weather at Dundalk on Wednesday where he partnered the Henry de Bromhead-trained Catena Zapata to land the two-year-old conditions’ race over a mile.

The 8/1 chance battled well to see off the Garvan Donnelly-trained Dha Leath by a neck.

Rathkeale jockey Conor McNamara rode a couple of winner for Gavin Cromwell during the week. The pair took the 2m1f opportunity handicap hurdle at Down Royal on Thursday with the Hard To Know Syndicate-owned You Say Nothing.

He made virtually all the running on Gavin Cromwell’s 6/1 chance to beat the John Ryan-trained Lauderdale Lady by a cosy five lengths.

Success came even easier to the Five Lamps Racing Syndicate-owned Jukebox Jive in the 2m4f handicap hurdle at Navan the following afternoon. The West Limerick conditional rider brought the 11/1 chance from well off the pace to beat the Barry Connell-trained King Alex, the 100/30 favourite, by all of 13 lengths at the line.

Willie McCreery gave Billy Lee his second winner of the week when Morning Approach took the 7f maiden at Dundalk on Friday. The two-year-old scored by half a length from the Jessica Harrington-trained Brosna Empress at odds of 8/1.

Upcoming Fixtures

Leopardstown – Saturday, December 26 (First Race 12 noon)

Limerick – Saturday, December 26 (First Race 12.20pm)

Leopardstown – Sunday, December 27 (First Race 12.05pm)

Limerick – Sunday, December 27 (First Race 12.20pm)

Leopardstown – Monday, December 28 (First Race 12.05pm)

Limerick – Monday, December 28 (First Race 12.25pm)

Leopardstown – Tuesday, December 29 (First Race 12.05pm)

Limerick – Tuesday, December 29 (First Race 11.55am)

Punchestown – Thursday, December 31 (First Race 12.30pm)

Tramore – Friday, January 1, 2021 (First Race 12.20pm)

Cork – Saturday, January 2, 2021 (First Race 12.30pm)

Fairyhouse – Sunday, January 3, 2021 (First Race 12.40pm)