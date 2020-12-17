Pre-Christmas racing continues in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

WHILE the Christmas Party season is not in full flow like previous years the pre-Christmas schedule continues in Limerick Stadium.

There was the regular Thursday and Saturday racing this week.

On Saturday, Elms Lar was the winner of the opening race of the night for trainer Michael O’Meara and owners Martin Butler and Lar Kelly. The ON3 525 was won in 29.44 and by a length and a half. Beaten into second was Chestnut Ghost for Paraic Campion and owner Tony Bennett.

There was a sprint win for the well named Ryans Bolt. The Patsy Ryan runner won the S8/S10 350 in 19.52 and by two and a half lengths. Second was Crew Call for Eugene Corkery and owner Carmel Hennessy.

Gerard Burke had Malbay Ellie as an ON3 525 winner. In 29.41 the winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Tyrap Diva for David Carroll.

John Rainsford and the Who Me syndicate won with Stone Park Christy in an A6 525. Second was Tiermana Chippy for Noel Moroney.

Oaktree Hugo won for Sean Lewis in a S4/S5 350. The winner had three lengths to spare on the line in a time of 19.28. Second was Lass For Charlie for Sean Ryan.

Frank and Mary Browne had Mine Lass as an A5 525 winner. A run of 29.30 secured a three lengths success. Second was Excess Golf for John Kirwan.

Patrick and Aoife Coffey had Carrigmore Blaze as an A3 700 winner. The distance race was won in 42.76. Two lengths back in second place was Chic Express for John Ryan.

Will Chance Him won for Michael O’Grady in an A5 525. The winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line in a time of 29.46. Second was Montore De De for James Treacy.

There was an A4 525 win for Kilmacow Kid for Karen Sheehan and Jack Burke. The win was just edged on the line in a time of 29.60. Just beaten into second was Glideaway Hero for Sean O’Donoghue.

The John O’Brien trained Sporry Majestic won for owners Patrick and Ciaran Dillon in an A2 525. The winning time was 29.27. Just beaten into second was Bellagors Rebel for Stephen Clack.

Noel Sexton won an A4 525 with Hazelhill Wonder. The winner was half a length clear on the line with a run of 29.65. Second was Rathin Snowy for Aidan Bennett.

The final race of the night was an A1 525 – won in 28.88 by Scala Glory. The Joseph Brazill runner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line.

Last Thursday there was a 10 race card in Limerick.

The opening race of the night was an A2 525. Michael O’Regan won with Flag Raised. In 28.99 the win was just secured on the line. Narrowly beaten into second place was Clorane Cross for Nelius O’Connell and Patrick Griffin.

There was an A5 525 win for Jonathan Deere with Noahs Belle. The winner had two and three quarter lengths to spare on the line with a run of 29.33 Back in second was Boomtown Blitz for PJ Ryan and Amanda Meade.

Hidden Harmony won for Eamonn Quinn and Kathleen Browne in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 28.93. Beaten in second and a length back was Aarons Sensation for the Shanakyle syndicate.

Denis O’Malley had an A1 525 winner in Finnure Storm. In 28.71 the win was secured for the Finnure syndicate. Second, a length and a half back, was O Garney Rio for Helen Coffey.

Another O’Malley winner was Rallying Storm in an A3 525. The Rallying Racing syndicate owned winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line after a run of 29.22. Second was Mine Tina for Frank and Mary Browne.

Garryowen Nutter won for Paul O’Brien in an A7 525. The winner’s time was 29.46. Second, three and a quarter lengths back, was Kish Derry for Timothy Keane.

Larry Mulcaire won with Adamswood Mac in an A5 525. The winner was five lengths clear on the line with a time of 29.54. Second was the Eileen Kennedy owned Dixies Force.

Same Over Pogba won for James and Kieran Lowe in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.46. Just pipped into second was Sheedy Sky for John Ryan.

Newline Jazz won for Terry Moloney and Damien Reidy in an A4 525. The winner was two lengths clear on the line with a winning run of 29.34. Second was Adamant Sky for John and Seamus Rainsford.

The final race of Thursday’s card was an A2 525. Won in 29.17 and by four lengths by Lukes Fizz for Edmund Fitzgerald. Second was Keeperhill Tipp for Barbara Rees Jones and owner Nicholas Colton.