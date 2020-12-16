Treaty United's Aoife Horgan short-listed for top Women's National League award

TREATY United's Aoife Horgan has been shortlisted for one of the top accolades at this year's Women's National League annual awards.

Seventeen-year-old Horgan is one of five players nominated in the Young Player of the Season category.

Striker Horgan, who has represented the Rep of Ireland at underage level, enjoyed an impressive season with Dave Rooney's Treaty United side in the Women's National League.

Horgan was the Limerick's top scorer in the league, netting five times over the course of the shortened league season.

Kerry native Horgan is nominated alongside Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne) and Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

The winner will be revealed as part of the Women's National League awards programme which will be broadcast this Sunday on eirSport 1 TV at 9.25pm.