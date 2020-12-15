Blow for Munster as Ben Healy to miss Champions Cup clash due to injury

THE Munster squad returned to training on today Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Clermont Auvergne in France (5.30pm Irish time).

Out-half Ben Healy underwent an MRI yesterday following Sunday’s game against Harlequins and will begin rehabilitation for a shoulder injury, ruling him out of this weekend’s encounter.

Matt Gallagher underwent successful surgery last week and will now undergo rehabilitation.

Jeremy Loughman (shoulder) and Niall Scannell (neck) have returned to full team training and are available for selection.

Munster A are also in action this week as they take on Leinster A at Thomond Park behind closed doors on Friday (5.30pm).

Unavailable: Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Alex McHenry (thumb), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).