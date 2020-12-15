Limerick team shows two changes for Munster minor football semi final against Clare

THERE are two changes to the Limerick team for Wednesday's Munster minor football championship semi final.

Limerick meet Clare in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm bidding to reach a December 22 final against Cork or Kerry.

Into the Limerick team come Sam Quigley and Diarmuid Dennehy in place of Ciaran O'Sullivan and Gary Sheehan. Both were introduced during last Saturday's 10-point quarter final win over Waterford.

Full back Frank Corcoran went off injured after five minutes of that win over Waterford but resumes his place in defence for the last with The Banner.

The side is managed by Joe Lee of Newcastle West. His coach-selectors are Dave Lavin (Adare), Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans), John O'Grady (Oola) and Stephen Lavin (Adare).

Galbally's Eoin McGrath as team captain, with Ballysteen's Padhraic McMahon the vice captain.

LIMERICK: Kevin Lane (Fr Caseys); Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Frank Corcoran (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Ryan (St Kierans), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), Sam Quigley (Fr Caseys); Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), James Killian (Mungret St Pauls), Michael O'Mahony (Adare); Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff), David O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Finn Clancy (Bruff), Oisin Enright (Newcastle West), Cathal Hartnett (Fr Caseys), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls), Liam O’Donnell (Cappamore), Colin Rochford (Mungret St Pauls), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo Pallaskenry), Ciaran Uwaste (Mungret St Pauls). Extended panel: Shane Fitzgerald (St Kierans), Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Kenny Lynch (Dromcolloghe-Broadford), Darragh O'Connor (Mungret St Pauls), Hugh O'Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Ciaran O'Sullivan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Eoin O'Sullivan (Galbally), Sam Riordan (Crecora-Manister).