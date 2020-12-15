Limerick profit as Clare concede home advantage in Munster minor football semi final

LIMERICK will enjoy home advantage in the Munster minor football championship semi final.

The Joe Lee managed Limerick U17 footballers were set to be away to Clare in the provincial semi final however it is understood that no suitable venue could be sourced in Clare.

The game now takes place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Wednesday December 16 at 7pm.

Limerick and Clare will be battling to reach a Tuesday December 22 final against Cork or Kerry.

Limerick defeated Waterford last Saturday in their quarter final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, while Clare defeated Tipperary.

It's 1998 since Limerick last contested a Munster MFC final.