Commemorative fundraising 'number plate' for Limerick hurlers available this week

One of the more modern traditions in the GAA is for the winning side to have their own number plate and now Limerick fans can add to their 18-L-Liam collection with the launch of the 20-L-Liam edition, available tomorrow afternoon from distributors throughout the county.

The signs will be on sale throughout Limerick via the Official Distributors listed below and will retail for €5 with proceeds going directly to the Limerick Senior Hurling Team Training Fund.

This season's version comes with the official score from the game, 0-30 to 0-19, while is a truly unique piece, the official attendance is listed at zero.

1. Abbeyfeale - Ann Lyons Shop

2. Newcastlewest - Adrenalin Sports

3. Askeaton - Sean Moran's

4. Adare - Lohan's Centra

5. Kilfinnan - Essence Kilfinnan (Orla Gleeson)

6. Ballingarry - Donal O'Grady's

7. Clarina / Cappamore - O'Sullivan's Centra

8. Oola - O'Donovan's Londis

9. Tipp Town - O'Rahelly's Sports Shop

10. Raheen - Tom Ryan's Centra