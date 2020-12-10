Munster's Graham Rowntree says Steve Thompson's dementia diagnosis is 'scary stuff' and 'saddening'

MUNSTER forwards coach Graham Rowntree has described ex-team mate Steve Thompson's revelations in relation to being diagnosed with early onset dementia as 'horrible' and 'proper saddening'.

England Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson and seven other former players are in the process of starting a claim against rugby's authorities for negligence.

Every member of the group has recently been diagnosed with the early signs of dementia.

Former hooker Thompson played 195 times for Northampton Saints before moving to Brive. He won 73 England caps, and three for the British and Irish Lions, in a nine-year international career.

Forty two-year-old Thompson played in every England match when they won the 2003 World Cup, but said this week: "I can't remember any of those games. It's frightening."

Graham Rowntree was a team mate of Thompson with England and the Lions, while the current Munster assistant coach also coached Thompson.

Thompson made his England debut alongside Rowntree in England's victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in 2002.

Asked for his reaction to this week's revelations from Thompson, Rowntree said: "It's scary stuff, yes it is. It's more than scary, it's saddening.

"It's quite unsettling really. I played in that era, I had concussions. I played alongside Steve, played against Steve, coached Steve. He's a mate. It's just horrible, it's proper saddening to hear that news. What can I say?

"But what I do know - the game has moved on. The players are looked after now, in particular concussion protocols, the way the game is refereed in terms of zero tolerance for high shots, etc.

"I have every confidence in how it's handled now. All our protocols are in place as a club and a sport, I am very confident about that. But it's sad news.

"I played a lot with Steve and we had some proper ding-dongs as well with Northampton/Leinster games. I played for the Lions with him and then ended up coaching him right up until he retired. He's a character, a good man, a good mate of mine."

Asked how his own health is in the wake of his long rugby-playing career, Rowntree said: ""I'm not going to go into that anymore. I think you detect how unsettling it is for a player like me who has played in that era to hear this and talk about it."





