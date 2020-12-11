Ireland's Ambassador to the USA hosts online Limerick v Waterford All-Ireland preview

IRELAND'S Ambassador to the USA Daniel Mulhall is to host an All-Ireland SHC Final preview event.

Live from Washington the free zoom event takes place this Saturday December 12 at 7pm (Irish time).

Waterford native Mulhall will be joined by a host of guests from both sides of the Atlantic for an hour long preview.

"Join Irish Network DC, Irish Network USA and the Embassy of Ireland on Saturday December 12 for an 'Up for the Match' ahead of an All-Ireland final like no other," invites Ambassador Mulhall.

"The match between Limerick and Waterford will be watched the world over - nowhere more keenly than in Washington DC," he said.

Among those joining Daniel Mulhall will be Limerick natives, Dr Brid Ryan, former chair of Irish Network DC and Paddy Meskell, chair of Solas Nua.

Also offering their opinions ahead of the big match will be DC Gaels chairman Paddy McCabe and GAA journalists Dermot Keyes (Waterford News and Star) and Jerome O'Connell (Limerick Leader).