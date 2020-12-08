'We got a bit lonely without Liam MacCarthy last year!' - JP McManus issues rallying call

JP McManus has issued a rallying call to Limerick ahead of the All-Ireland SHC Final.

The social media channels of Team Limerick Clean-Up has uploaded a series of short videos of support in the build-up to Sunday's Croke Park final between Limerick and Waterford.

Former Limerick hurling greats; Eamonn Cregan, Pat Hartigan, Sean Foley, Eamonn Grimes and Gary Kirby are just some of the familiar faces that have shared their words of encouragement.

Now JP McManus has joined the chorus supporting John Kiely and his hurling heroes.

"Firstly I'd like to congratulate Limerick on their great win in the Munster final and also on winning the league title but we are going for the big one on Sunday," said McManus.

"We got a bit lonely without Liam MacCarthy last year!" he smiled.

"Meeting Waterford in an All-Ireland sounds strange and a little unusual and I don't believe it has ever happened," he outlines.

"Waterford are in the All-Ireland only for one reason, because they deserve to be," warns McManus.

"As a Limerick person, if Limerick weren't in it we would be cheering for Waterford. I am sorry Waterford, not his year - this year it's Limerick."

To John Kiely, Declan Hannon and Co, McManus said: "I know ye will bring it back next Sunday".