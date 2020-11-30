Man of the Match Tom Morrissey: 'Limerick know how to grind out a result'

ALL-IRELAND semi-final Man of the Match Tom Morrissey says the big game experience the Limerick squad has gained, both at senior and under-age level over the years, has helped them secure crucial wins in tight fixtures in recent times.

Impressive Ahane clubman Morrissey hit over six points, including five from play, to help Limerick set up an All-Ireland senior hurling final showdown with Waterford at Croke Park on December 13, 3.30pm.

Marksman Morrissey is thrilled to be back in another final, two years after Limerick claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a thrilling win over Galway.

RTE Mna of the Match Morrissey said: “We've had a good year so far. There are just two more weeks left in the season and it is going to be giving everything for the next two weeks, go back to training on Tuesday night, get the bodies right and hopefully one more huge shift and hope performance and hopefully one more huge result, come two weeks.

“This was our third semi-final in three years. We are well used to being up here and I suppose when it comes to that crunch time at the very end of the game we have experience all the way up from under-age games and success, I suppose, we know how to grind out a result.

“This team has proves it so many times in the past and I suppose tonight showed that again and we came through in the end.

“Even though there is no crowd here, that game was savagely intense. There was big hits going on all over the place. There was no way any team is going to maintain that.”

And what did Morrissey made of his own eye-catching display which saw him awarded the Man of the Match accolade?

“Galway kinda went with a sweeper and then man on man in their defence, so I suppose there is space around there for forwards and you ran hard and got into space and luckily got onto a few breaks. The shooting boots were on today, thank God, but I still had a few wides and plenty to work on for the next day.”