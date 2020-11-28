Graham Rowntree says Shane Daly's Ireland call is big boost for Munster squad

MUNSTER assistant coach Graham Rowntree says the inclusion of in-form full-back Shane Daly in the matchday squad for Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup fixture with Georgia on Sunday is a boost for all the province's squad members.

Daly is in line to earn his first senior Irish cap off the replacements' bench in tomorrow's clash at the Aviva Stadium, 2pm.

Rowntree said of 23-year-old back-three player Daly: "I know enough about his position and the way he has played in the last year, never mind this season, to say he warrants that selection and I’m sure he will do well.

"And I can see him knocking on the door from now on because he really has waited patiently and I’m sure he will take his chance. I’m delighted for him.

"Of course, it’s a huge boost to all the other lads coming through. Old guys, young guys, all those working hard growing themselves, it’s a boost for everyone and inspires the rest of them."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said of Daly's inclusion in the matchday squad: "Shane deserves it. He’s a guy that’s had a bit of bad luck throughout this tournament regarding injuries. He was injured just before he came into camp, three or four weeks before he came into camp.

"He came in fully fit and then reinjured a groin issue so he missed a couple of weeks. He has fitted in unbelievably well. We always talk about the different pressures of a training camp at international level, especially for a youngster.

"He’s fitted in very well. We’re excited to see him. He’s a player that can cover many positions for us as well, and out there on the field he’s calm and collected with how he approaches the game. We’re hoping that he brings that to his debut performance at the weekend.”