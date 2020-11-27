Referees for Munster's two opening Heineken Champions Cup games confirmed

THE match referees for Munster's two opening round fixtures in the Heineken Champions Cup next month have been confirmed.

French official Pascal Gauzere has been appointed to take charge of Munster's opening rpool fixture against English Premiership side Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday, December 13, 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Matthew Carley, of England, will referee Munster's second pool fixture against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stare Marcel Michelin on Saturday, December 19 at 5.30pm Irish time.

Limerick-based official Andrew Brace will be in charge when the two most recent Challenge Cup winners, Bristol Bears and ASM Clermont Auvergne, kick off their Heineken Champions Cup, Pool B campaigns at Ashton Gate on Saturday, 12 December, live and free-to-air in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

Brace will then be in the middle for the eagerly-awaited confrontation between Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday, December 20.