Limerick's William O'Connor in Players' Championship action today on live TV

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor has been drawn to face Dutch thrower Dirk van Duijvenbode in the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals in Coventry beginning today Friday.

The stg£500,000 three-day tournament, traditionally held at the Butlin's Minehead Resort, will be staged at the Ricoh Arena this year as the top 64 players from the 2020 Players Championship Order of Merit compete for the title.

Thirty four-year-old William O'Connor, from Cappamore, is ranked 35th in the PDC world rankings at present.

O'Connor's first round match with his Dutch opponent Dirk van Duijvenbode is first up on the main stage on Friday from 12.45pm. It will be televised live on ITV4.

Nicknamed 'the Magpie', O'Connor's walk-on music before his matches is the Thin Lizzy Classic, 'Whiskey in the Jar'.

All 64 players are set to compete once on the opening day this Friday.

The players, competing in the prestigious tournament which runs until Sunday, are throwing for £500,000 in prize money.

Play on the opening two days will be split across two stages, the Main Stage and Stage Two, as Friday sees all 64 players competing in the first round.