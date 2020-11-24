Munster Rugby's Gavin Coombes: "This win is massive for league table"

EXCITING back-row Gavin Coombes brought his try haul for the season to six in scooping the Man of the Match accolade in Munster's bonus point win over Glasgow Warriors on Monday night.

Coombes struck for a crucial second half try as Munster scored a precious 27-13 bonus point victory over an out-of-sorts Warriors side in filthy wet and windy conditions at Scotstoun.

Free-scoring number eight Coombes had scored a hat-trick of tries in his previous outing against Ospreys at Thomond Park.

Coombes' contribution to Munster's sixth successive win in the PRO14 this season also included two vital first half turnovers and 11 tackles.

Afterwards Coombes said: "Look, every week we want to win, we want to get five points so in terms of the league table this is massive.

"At half-time we just said we needed to win the set piece and that would win the game for us. I think we went out in the second half and did that."

Asking about his prolific try-scoring form, a modest Coombes said: "I am just getting lucky. Like, I said last week the lads are putting me in that position and I am just finishing them."