WATCH: Resilient Munster score gritty bonus point win over Glasgow in PRO14

RESILIENT Munster made it six wins from six in the Guinness PRO14 when scoring a precious 27-13 bonus point win over Glasgow Warriors in a feisty encounter at a wet and windy Scotstoun on Monday night.

Munster cemented their place at the top of Conference B with a hard fought first win in Scotland in four visits to maintain their excellent start to the season.

The win sees Munster move 11 points clear of second-placed Scarlets in Conference B, while the Irish province also has a game in hand on the second-placed Welsh region.

Johann van Graan's side secured the bonus point late on thanks to a Jean Kleyn try in the 78th minute, adding to earlier close range efforts from captain Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley and Man of the Match Gavin Coombes.

This was a hugely satisfying win for Munster who outmuscled their spirited opponents in difficult playing conditions. Livewire scrum-half Craig Casey again impressed for Munster, proving a constant threat with ball in hand, while his passing and kicking game remained accurate and assured throughout in wet conditions.

Munster's pack held the upperhand, their scrum and line-out functioning very well and providing the platform for this hugely encouraging win on the road.

On a filthy wet night in Scotland, Munster got off to the perfect start when edging in front in the 12th minute. After Glasgow was penalised at ruck time, Munster opted to kick to the corner.

Gavin Coombes claimed the line-out and off a well-executed maul, Billy Holland dotted down. Ben Healy added the conversion in difficult windy conditions for 7-0.

WATCH:



Glasgow 0-7 Munster



Billy Holland of @Munsterrugby gets the opening try of the night in Scotland.



Live on eir sport 1!#MondayNightRugby #GuinnessPRO14 #GLAvMUN pic.twitter.com/roH86d8xvf — eir Sport (@eirSport) November 23, 2020

Back came Munster, however, and Glasgow scrum-half Sean Kennedy, who played under-age rugby with St Mary's RFC in Limerick, put winger Tommy Seymour into space to open up the visitors' defence. Full-back Glenn Bryce was then on hand to score. Glasgow then missed the conversion.

The home side were in front on the 18th minute, however as replacement Brandon Thompson landed a terrific penalty from the half-way line for 8-7.

Efficient at the lineout again from @munsterrugby and they’re back in front with a @FineenWych try



Can @GlasgowWarriors strike back again at Scotstoun?



Watch Live Now on @eirSport #GuinnessPRO14 #GLAvMUN pic.twitter.com/ArsHsu7tKN — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 23, 2020

Munster regained the lead in the 32nd minute, however. The visitors were awarded a penalty at scrum time and chose to kick for touch. From another well-executed maul, Munster drove the Glasgow forwards backwards at a rate of knots with Fineen Wycherley this time awarded the touchdown.

Healy's conversion collided with the outside of the upright as the lead remained four points, 12-8, at half-time.

Healy was off target with a difficult 42nd minute penalty attempt as Glasgow were penalised for a high tackle.

Healy made no mistake five minutes later when he nailed a long range penalty attempt after Munster won a scrum penalty.

After a period of concerted pressure from Glasgow deep inside the visitors '22 which resulted in a number of penalties, Munster lost captain Billy Holland to the sin-bin.

WATCH:



Glasgow 13-22 Munster



Listen to that roar from the players as Gavin Coombes gets the ball over the line.



Live on eir sport 1! #MondayNightRugby #GuinnessPRO14 #GLAvMUN pic.twitter.com/RdjK10obZm — eir Sport (@eirSport) November 23, 2020

Glasgow's pressure told when hooker Grant Stewart touched down off a driving maul in the 64th minute. Brandon Thomson was off target with the conversion as Munster clung to a two-point advantage, 15-13.

Both sides were down to 14 men when Glasgow lost captain Ryan Wilson to a yellow card for diving straight on top of Craig Casey on the ground in the 67th minute.

Munster increased their lead 90 seconds later when the in-form Gavin Coombes touched down after powering his way over from close range. It was the West Cork man's sixth try in his last four appearances.

Healy did superbly to add the conversion and help Munster into a two-score lead at 22-13.

It was the 21-year-old's final contribution in the game as he was replaced by JJ Hanrahan who was making his 100th appearance in the PRO14.

Kleyn then secured the bonus point for a by now dominant Munster side late on.

SCORERS: Glasgow Warriors: Glenn Bryce, Grant Stewart try, Brandon Thomson pen. Munster: Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Jean Kleyn try each, Ben Healy pen, two cons.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Glenn Bryce, Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Robbie Nairn, Pete Horne, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli, Grant Stewart, Enrique Pieretto, Lewis Bean, Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson (Capt), Tom Gordon, TJ Ioane. Replacements: Brandon Thomson for Grigg (injured, 8 mins), Niko Matawalu for Tommy Seymour (injured 29 mins), Alex Allen for Aki Seiuli, D'Arcy Rae for Pieretto (both 51 mins), Fotu Lokotui for Ioane (52 mins),

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Capt); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Rhys Mashall for O'Byrne, Jack O'Donoghue for Wycherley (both 60 mins), John Wycherley for Cronin, Keynan Knox for Archer, Tommy O'Donnell for (all 67 mins), Dan Goggin for Gallagher, JJ Hanrahan for Healy (both 71 mins), Nick McCarthy for Casey (77 mins).

REFEREE: Adam Jones (Wales)