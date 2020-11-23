Munster opt to travel to Glasgow on match-day for tonight's PRO14 clash

MUNSTER have opted to travel to and from Glasgow on match day for tonight's Guinness PRO14 clash with the Warriors at Scotstoun.

Conference B leaders Munster jet out to Scotland this morning for their latest Monday night fixture which has an 8.15pm kick-off, live on eirsport and Premier Sport.

Munster are hoping to extend their winning start to the new Guinness PRO14 season to six games. The last time the province won their opening five games was the 2008 season.

Munster have had a one-day turnaround for two away fixtures in recent seasons, a 10-9 victory over Edinburgh at Myreside in 2017 and a 27-24 defeat to Glasgow in Kilmarnock in 2016.

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham said: “We play at 8.15pm on Monday night, so we are actually travelling on the morning of the game, which is completely different from what we would normally do.

“Guys have to get their head around it and hopefully we don’t have any issues with the plane taking off or landing, although we have built in a little bit of fat over that sort of stuff.

“It’s going to be an unusual week in terms of the game-day preparation and I guess they are in a very similar situation to us with lockdown so when we get in the country we have to be very careful about how far away we go in our allotted area.

“We fly back straight after the game Monday night so all of that in itself is a challenge let alone coming up against a team like Glasgow.”