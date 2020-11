Limerick team named for All-Ireland Ladies Football semi final with Fermanagh

LIMERICK have selected an unchanged team for Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship semi final.

Limerick meet Fermanagh in the last four tie in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath on Sunday at 1pm - the game will be live on LGFA Facebook

Limerick will be bidding to reach a December 5 final against Wicklow or Antrim.

Manager Donal Ryan and his backroom team have selected the same line-up that defeated Antrim in Limerick's final group game.

The side is captained by Niamh McCarthy at centre back with her sister Meadbh at full back.

In midfield are 2018 All-Ireland winners, Caroline Hickey and Roisin Ambrose.

Cathy Mee, Limerick’s captain in 2018 when they were last crowned junior champions, again leads the attack at centre forward. Mee has collected 3-7 in two championship games to date.

Amy Ryan (2-2) is another key Limerick forward, continues at full forward.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Rebekah Daly (Athea); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher); Caroline Hickey (St Ailbes), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Andrea O’Sullivan (Ballylanders), Amy Ryan (Oola), Leah Coughlan (Oola). Subs: Sarah O’Connor (Athea), Kathleen Bradshaw (Oola), Kathleen Fitzgibbon (Oola), Rachel O’Dell (Monaleen), Fiona Bradshaw (Oola), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Aimee O’Brien (Murroe-Boher), Sarah Sheehan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Aoife Corbett (Monagea), Cliodhna Ní Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir, Co Galway), Claire Carmody (Athea), Alannagh Russell (Murroe-Boher), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Chloe Cleary (Galtee Gaels), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins).

FERMANAGH: Shauna Murphy (Enniskillen Gaels); Shannan McQuade (Tempo Maguires), Erin Murphy (Kinawley Brian Borus), Molly McGloin (Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs); Molly Flynn (Tempo Maguires), Sarah-Jane Jones (Derrygonnelly Harps), Sarah McCarville (Aghadrumsee St. Macartans); Roisín O’Reilly (Kinawley Brian Borus), Aoife Flanagan (Aghadrumsee St. Macartans); Sarah McCausland (St Patricks Carrickcruppen), Roisín McDonald (Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs), Aisling Maguire (Devenish St Marys); Joanne Doonan (Kinawley Brian Borus), Eimear Smyth (Derrygonnelly Harps), Aisling O’Brien (Devenish St Marys). Subs: Donna Owens (Kinawley Brian Borus), Cadhla Bogue (Tempo Maguires), Sarah Britton (Ederney Shamrocks), Laura Grew (Aghadrumsee St Macartans), Caiti Boyle (Brookeborough Heber MacMahons), Brenda Bannon (Derrygonnelly Harps), Shanna Cassidy (Belenaleck Art McMurroughs), Elaine Maguire (Belcoo O’Rahillys), Donna Feeley (Belcoo O’Rahillys), Orlagh Leonard (St Pats Donagh), Aoife McCabe (Aghadrumsee St Macartans), Erica Douglas (Aghadrumsee St Macartans) Ursula Fee (Tempo Maguires), Blaithin Bogue (Tempo Maguires), Courteney Murphy (Kinawley Brian Borus).