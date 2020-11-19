Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Glasgow Warriors clash
Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan
THE Munster squad have returned to training ahead of Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash away to Glasgow Warriors (8.15pm, live on eir Sport & Premier Sports).
Out-half JJ Hanrahan was removed with a thigh contusion in the first half of Sunday’s bonus-point win over Ospreys and will be assessed as the week goes on.
There is positive news for Liam O’Connor (calf) and Roman Salanoa (thigh) as they are being re-introduced to training this week.
John Hodnett’s surgery on his achilles tendon went well and he has begun his rehabilitation.
Unavailable: Liam Coombes (hamstring), Alex McHenry (thumb), Chris Cloete (neck), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).
