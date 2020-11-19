Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Glasgow Warriors clash

THE Munster squad have returned to training ahead of Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash away to Glasgow Warriors (8.15pm, live on eir Sport & Premier Sports).

Out-half JJ Hanrahan was removed with a thigh contusion in the first half of Sunday’s bonus-point win over Ospreys and will be assessed as the week goes on.

There is positive news for Liam O’Connor (calf) and Roman Salanoa (thigh) as they are being re-introduced to training this week.

John Hodnett’s surgery on his achilles tendon went well and he has begun his rehabilitation.

Unavailable: Liam Coombes (hamstring), Alex McHenry (thumb), Chris Cloete (neck), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).