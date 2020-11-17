Live coverage confirmed for Limerick's All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final

THE Ladies Football Association have confirmed live streaming of Limerick's All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final this Sunday.

Supporters will be able to watch the action live on the LGFA Facebook

The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final has a 1pm start in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath when Limerick face Fermanagh.

Limerick are bidding to reach a fourth ever All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship final.

The Donal Ryan managed will be bidding to book a final against Wicklow or Antrim on December 5/6 TG4 All-Ireland Final.

The Limerick manager has welcomed confirmation of the live streaming.

"For the girls it is great and for their families especially," said Ryan.

"I’t giving them a bit of highlighting and a profile. It’s great they get their bit of that as well because they are putting in as much work as anyone - two or three nights training and gym work outside of that so it’s nice to get some publicity and recognition," said the Limerick manager.

Limerick arrive into the semi final with wins over Antrim and Derry, while opponents Fermanagh beat Carlow but lost to Wicklow.