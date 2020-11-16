Munster's Christmas Guinness PRO14 derby fixture details confirmed
Munster will host Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day
THE fixture details for Munster's Guinness PRO14 inter-provincial fixtures over the Christmas and New Year's period have been confirmed.
Conference B table toppers Munster are due to host great rivals Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day at 7.35pm. The game will be shown live on eirsport.
Then, on Saturday, January 2, Munster travel to Belfast to take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium at 5.15pm. The game will again be live on eirsport.
Munster round off their period of festive fixtures with an away date against Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway on Saturday, January 9 at 7.15pm. The game will be live on TG4 and eirsport.
Guinness PRO14 Round 9 Fixtures
Saturday, December 26
Zebre v Benetton – KO 13:00/14:00
Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma
Live on DAZN, Premier Sports
Dragons v Cardiff Blues – KO 15:00
Rodney Parade, Llanelli
Live on S4C, Premier Sports
Ospreys v Scarlets – KO 17:15
Liberty Stadium, Swansea
Live on Premier Sports
Munster v Leinster – KO 19:35
Thomond Park, Limerick
Live on eir Sport
Sunday, December 27
Glasgow v Edinburgh – KO 15:00
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Live on Premier Sports
Connacht v Ulster – KO 19:35
The Sportsground, Galway
Live on TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Guinness PRO14 Round 10
Friday, January 1
Scarlets v Dragons – KO 17:15
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli
Live on S4C, Premier Sports
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys – KO 19:35
TBC
Live on Premier Sports
Saturday, January 2
Benetton v Zebre – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso
Live on DAZN, Premier Sports
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 15:00
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Live on Premier Sports
Ulster v Munster – KO 17:15
Kingspan Stadium, Belfast
Live on Premier Sports, eir Sport
Leinster v Connacht – KO 19:35
RDS Arena, Dublin
Live on eir Sport, Premier Sports
Guinness PRO14 Round 11
Friday, January 8
Leinster v Ulster – KO 19:35
RDS Arena, Dublin
Live on eir Sport
Glasgow v Benetton – KO 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Live on Premier Sports, DAZN
Saturday, January 9
Zebre v Edinburgh – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA
Stadio Lafranchi, Parma
Live on DAZN, Premier Sports
Cardiff Blues v Scarlets – KO 15:00
TBC
Live on Premier Sports
Dragons v Ospreys – KO 17:15
Rodney Parade, Newport
Live on Premier Sports
Connacht v Munster – KO 19:15
The Sportsground, Galway
Live on TG4, eir Sport, Premier Sports
