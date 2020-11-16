Munster's Christmas Guinness PRO14 derby fixture details confirmed

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Munster will host Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day

THE fixture details for Munster's Guinness PRO14 inter-provincial fixtures over the Christmas and New Year's period have been confirmed.

Conference B table toppers Munster are due to host great rivals Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day at 7.35pm. The game will be shown live on eirsport.

Then, on Saturday, January 2, Munster travel to Belfast to take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium at 5.15pm. The game will again be live on eirsport.

Munster round off their period of festive fixtures with an away date against Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway on Saturday, January 9 at 7.15pm. The game will be live on TG4 and eirsport.

Guinness PRO14 Round 9 Fixtures

Saturday, December 26

Zebre v Benetton – KO 13:00/14:00

Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma

Live on DAZN, Premier Sports

Dragons v Cardiff Blues – KO 15:00

Rodney Parade, Llanelli

Live on S4C, Premier Sports


Ospreys v Scarlets – KO 17:15

Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Live on Premier Sports


Munster v Leinster – KO 19:35

Thomond Park, Limerick

Live on eir Sport

Sunday, December 27 

Glasgow v Edinburgh – KO 15:00

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Live on Premier Sports


Connacht v Ulster – KO 19:35

The Sportsground, Galway

Live on TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport


Guinness PRO14 Round 10

Friday, January 1


Scarlets v Dragons – KO 17:15

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli

Live on S4C, Premier Sports


Cardiff Blues v Ospreys – KO 19:35

TBC

Live on Premier Sports


Saturday, January 2

Benetton v Zebre – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso

Live on DAZN, Premier Sports


Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 15:00

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Live on Premier Sports


Ulster v Munster – KO 17:15

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Live on Premier Sports, eir Sport


Leinster v Connacht – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin

Live on eir Sport, Premier Sports


Guinness PRO14 Round 11

Friday, January 8 

Leinster v Ulster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin

Live on eir Sport


Glasgow v Benetton – KO 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Live on Premier Sports, DAZN


Saturday, January 9


Zebre v Edinburgh – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio Lafranchi, Parma

Live on DAZN, Premier Sports


Cardiff Blues v Scarlets – KO 15:00

TBC

Live on Premier Sports


Dragons v Ospreys – KO 17:15

Rodney Parade, Newport

Live on Premier Sports


Connacht v Munster – KO 19:15

The Sportsground, Galway

Live on TG4, eir Sport, Premier Sports