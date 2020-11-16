Munster's Christmas Guinness PRO14 derby fixture details confirmed

THE fixture details for Munster's Guinness PRO14 inter-provincial fixtures over the Christmas and New Year's period have been confirmed.

Conference B table toppers Munster are due to host great rivals Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day at 7.35pm. The game will be shown live on eirsport.

Then, on Saturday, January 2, Munster travel to Belfast to take on Ulster at Kingspan Stadium at 5.15pm. The game will again be live on eirsport.

Munster round off their period of festive fixtures with an away date against Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway on Saturday, January 9 at 7.15pm. The game will be live on TG4 and eirsport.

Guinness PRO14 Round 9 Fixtures

Saturday, December 26

Zebre v Benetton – KO 13:00/14:00

Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma

Live on DAZN, Premier Sports

Dragons v Cardiff Blues – KO 15:00

Rodney Parade, Llanelli

Live on S4C, Premier Sports



Ospreys v Scarlets – KO 17:15

Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Live on Premier Sports



Munster v Leinster – KO 19:35

Thomond Park, Limerick

Live on eir Sport

Sunday, December 27

Glasgow v Edinburgh – KO 15:00

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Live on Premier Sports



Connacht v Ulster – KO 19:35

The Sportsground, Galway

Live on TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport



Guinness PRO14 Round 10

Friday, January 1



Scarlets v Dragons – KO 17:15

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli

Live on S4C, Premier Sports



Cardiff Blues v Ospreys – KO 19:35

TBC

Live on Premier Sports



Saturday, January 2

Benetton v Zebre – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso

Live on DAZN, Premier Sports



Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 15:00

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Live on Premier Sports



Ulster v Munster – KO 17:15

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Live on Premier Sports, eir Sport



Leinster v Connacht – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin

Live on eir Sport, Premier Sports



Guinness PRO14 Round 11

Friday, January 8

Leinster v Ulster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin

Live on eir Sport



Glasgow v Benetton – KO 19:35 UK / 20:35 ITA

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Live on Premier Sports, DAZN



Saturday, January 9



Zebre v Edinburgh – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio Lafranchi, Parma

Live on DAZN, Premier Sports



Cardiff Blues v Scarlets – KO 15:00

TBC

Live on Premier Sports



Dragons v Ospreys – KO 17:15

Rodney Parade, Newport

Live on Premier Sports



Connacht v Munster – KO 19:15

The Sportsground, Galway

Live on TG4, eir Sport, Premier Sports