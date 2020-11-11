Paddy 'Real Deal' Donovan scores fifth professional boxing win

ANDY Lee's rising boxing star Paddy Donovan made it five wins from five in professional ranks on Wednesday night in England.

Twenty one-year-old Donovan scored an impressive points victory over England's Jumaane Camero, 60-55), on the MTK FightNight event at the Production Park Studios in Wakefield.

Donovan had tipped the scales at 10s 6lbs 7ozs at Tuesday's weigh-in for his latest pro bout.

The Limerick boxer has looked superb in his career so far, racking up three knockouts in five wins, with the most recent of those prior to Wednesday night coming in August when he needed just 91 seconds to earn a first round knockout victory over Des Newton.

Donovan's fight against Camero was shown in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.