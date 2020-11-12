Munster could have RG Snyman back for business end of season

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan has revealed that their South African World Cup winner RG Snyman could be back on the pitch in March.

Snyman had surgery in early September for the ACL knee injury he sustained just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

Snyman, who was a member of Rassie Erasmus' South African World Cup winning squad last autumn in Japan, is reported to be rehabbing well following his surgery.

Munster intimated initially that Snyman was expected to be sidelined for between six and 12 months.

Speaking to the media in a Microsoft Teams call yesterday, head coach Van Graan indicated that the talented second row could make a return to action between March and June next.

Van Graan said: "To be fair to RG (Snyman) his first few months now he has really worked hard. Even before the operation he was putting in the time, straight after the operation he was straight back in the HPC (High Performance Centre at UL.

"With these injuries you can have set-backs along the way. I’d certainly say he is progressing very well. He’s on his timeline for a possible return somewhere between March and June. We just don’t know and we are taking it day by day but to be fair to RG he is working exceptionally hard.

"I want to give credit to the injured lads, Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery, RG, they are really giving input into the team and they are part of the group. We would love to have them adding on the pitch but they are certainly adding off pitch at this stage and that’s brilliant to have with quality players."