Limerick's David Moriarty recounts seismic changes in GAA fitness across his 20 years

“IT'S massive - a seismic difference,” says David Moriarty of the changing role of the ‘fitness trainer’ at inter-county GAA level.

Twenty years after first dipping his toes into the inter-county scene, Moriarty ended his spell with Eddie Brennan’s Laois hurlers following their All-Ireland Qualifier loss to Clare.

It’s a journey that has so far seen Moriarty work with the Limerick senior footballers and hurlers, Tipperary footballers, Laois hurlers and a host of top clubs across the country.

“It’s a massive difference - even look at backroom teams and the preparation to the amount of contact time with players, the amount of time they have to put in and the use of technology,” explained Moriarty of the changes across the last 20 years.

He adds: “It’s massive - a seismic difference and probably for the better”.

“When I look back would I have done things differently - of course I would but hindsight is a great thing. What I was doing back then I was doing with the best of intentions but obviously with more research and further studies, I look back and see all that I would have done different. Even the name has changed, which I don’t like - it’s strength and conditioning coach. Back in 2001 I was team trainer or fitness trainer and then it went to strength and conditioning coach and now even Athletic Development Director. A lot of these games are hifalutin but it’s the same job and you have the same responsibilities.”

After club roles locally with the likes of Murroe-Boher and Adare, Moriarty joined up with Liam Kearns Limerick senior footballers, 2001-2005.

“Most of my work would have been in the area of field training for stamina and endurance. We were starting out on the path of trying to sell the idea of weights programmes to the players. There would have been less focus on weight training and bulk and trying to get stronger. Now a lot of players would do a gym programme on their own and it would be very much adhered to more stringently than it would have been 20 years ago,” he said.

Fast forward to 2020.

“It’s part of the course - they all know they have to go to the gym on their own and do their flexibility, accubation and their weights work.”

So how impressed is Moriarty with John Kiely’s Limerick hurlers, who garner many plaudits for their conditioning.

“Extremely,” comes the quick answer.

“I’ve seen photographs of some of the players from three or four years ago to what they look like now and it’s a transformation. That didn’t start in the last year or three years - that started with the inception of the Underage Academy, where they get players prepared to play inter-county senior hurling since the age of 14, 15, 16.”

He continued: “The template that Limerick are working off seems to work and is the envy of many a county in the country. Being a Limerickman, and a proud Limerickman, people would ask me what the academy is like or how come Limerick have got so successful in the last three or four years - it’s testament to the dedicated people who are running the academy and the S&C guys like Darragh (Droog) and Mikey (Kiely)”.

“That’s what inter-county senior hurling and football has come to now - it’s as professional as professional; the only part not professional is that they don't get paid. They are professional players - there was a study about 12-months ago that say players were doing 30+ hours a week and that’s serious commitment. You would hope that it wouldn’t increase any more because then you have risk of being burned out at a real early stage. There needs to be a mix between the stringent structure of inter-county and enjoying your life,” he stressed.

“Between the inter-county season and club season some of those players probably have less than six weeks off in a year - professional footballers get eight weeks off.”

After four years with the Limerick footballers, Moriarty was part of the Richie Bennis hurling backroom for two seasons.

2007 brought Limerick to the All-Ireland final – starting out with the Tipperary trilogy.

Three games, including extra time on two occasions, across 14 games.

Almost 15 seasons ago, recovery wasn’t as paramount as in 2020.

“There wasn’t too much,” he laughed.

“A lot of stretching and I know we did a bit of ice baths but nothing comparative to what the modern day player or modern day teams are doing now.”

Ultimate victory over Babs Keating’s Tipperary sent Limerick into the 2007 Munster final v Waterford.

“We came into that game on a high after finally getting over Tipperary - winning a first Munster Championship match in six years. I can remember it was a very intense match - we got off to a decent enough start and (Brian) Begley scored a goal. We were in the game up until the last 10-minutes. No one remembers the performance only the result that we lost by nine points. I take a bit of responsibly on myself for that - I apple to Gary (Kirby with about five minute left and we were down 3/4 points and I said we need to push up to get the leveling scores and obviously that left holes at the back and Dan (Shanahan) scored a couple of goals when we just switched off on a couple of occasions,” he recalled.

“I thought we played relatively well - not up to our highest level but I didn’t think we under performed. Obviously that was a fantastic Waterford team with Mullane, Shanahan, Tony Browne. They were used to Munster finals at that time - it was 2004 when they played Cork in the epic final. I actually led the Waterford team in to the ground on a garda motorbike - going through the square in Thurles was mental!”

After Limerick, Moriarty was part of the Tipperary set-up that contested the 2016 All-Ireland SFC semi final and when that three year stint ended, he joined up with Laois.

“I have ended with Laois - I told Eddie (Brennan) that I won’t be going back. I’ve left Templemore or are leaving - they sent me out for Covid-19 back in March to Shannon Garda Station and that is where I am stationed for the last eight months and that’s where I am going to be based until I retire in two and a half years. It’s just the travel up and down to Portlaoise so unfortunately I’ve told Eddie I won’t be back there next year,” he revealed.

“I’m still loving it - things are always evolving and changing and I continuously try to do courses to keep up to date with research and new methods. I’m still involved with Setanta College doing a bit of tutoring so I am meeting other strength and conditioning coaches from around the country and swapping ideas and getting little stories. I’m always open to new challenges!”

Now that his direct role in the championship has ended, what about Liam McCarthy Cup honours?

”I was very impressed with Galway against Wexford - coming from a Limerickman the one side I would fear would be Shane (O’Neill) and Fitzy (John Fitzgerald) Galway. I know those two guys and they will have them very well prepared, said Moriarty.

”Limerick are in a good place - a Munster final against Waterford and they go in a favourites and rightly so because they have been the most impressive team this year, including the early season in the league. John Kiely is a shrewd operator and he has all his men well grounded and they will take it one game at a time and that’s the right way to do it.”